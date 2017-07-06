Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at University of St Andrews building

  • 6 July 2017
St Andrews University Image copyright Google

More than 20 firefighters have put out a blaze at a University of St Andrews building.

Crews were called to the four-storey block on North Haugh at about 02:08.

The fire in a mechanical extraction system at the science building was extinguished by 05:40.

There were no reports of any injuries.

