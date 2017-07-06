Firefighters tackle blaze at University of St Andrews building
- 6 July 2017
More than 20 firefighters have put out a blaze at a University of St Andrews building.
Crews were called to the four-storey block on North Haugh at about 02:08.
The fire in a mechanical extraction system at the science building was extinguished by 05:40.
There were no reports of any injuries.