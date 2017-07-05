Teenager found unconscious in Edinburgh flat dies
- 5 July 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old woman has died after being found unconscious in an Edinburgh flat at the weekend.
The teenager was found at a property in Taylor Place on Sunday.
Police said her death was being treated as unexplained pending further investigations.
A bomb disposal team had been called to the scene after the woman was found to deal with items "requiring further examination". The items are not believed to be linked to the death.