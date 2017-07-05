Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teenager found unconscious in Edinburgh flat dies

  • 5 July 2017
Taylor Place, Edinburgh

An 18-year-old woman has died after being found unconscious in an Edinburgh flat at the weekend.

The teenager was found at a property in Taylor Place on Sunday.

Police said her death was being treated as unexplained pending further investigations.

A bomb disposal team had been called to the scene after the woman was found to deal with items "requiring further examination". The items are not believed to be linked to the death.

