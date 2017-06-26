Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the site of the new centre

Australian financial services company Computershare is to create 300 jobs at a new technology centre in Edinburgh.

The firm has secured a £2m grant from Scottish Enterprise and has worked closely with Scottish Development International (SDI) to develop the project.

The centre, on North St Andrew Street, is due to open next year.

On a visit to the site, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "fantastic news for Edinburgh's economy".

Stuart Irving, global president of Computershare said: "As a truly international capital city, Edinburgh has a bright future and is a natural home for a global company.

"As a growing business we need the skills and hard work we see on offer in this city.

"We are grateful to the Scottish government, Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International for helping us with our plans and are looking forward to our continued partnership."

Ms Sturgeon added: "Scotland is open for business and continues to be a very attractive location for investment, as evidenced by the recent EY Attractiveness survey, which noted that Scotland was the top UK location for foreign direct investment outside London for the fifth consecutive year.

"Together with the inward investment figures published by SDI, this offers further evidence that we have the skills and expertise to attract and retain global companies like Computershare."