Girl seriously hurt after being hit by car in Kennoway
- 23 June 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A 12-year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Fife.
The accident happened on Sandy Brae in Kennoway at about 19:15 on Thursday.
The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh where she is being treated for serious head, chest and leg injuries.
The road was closed for several hours for an accident investigation but has since reopened.