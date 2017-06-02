Huge tailbacks following two car crash at Barnton junction
- 2 June 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Motorists reported huge tailbacks following a crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
A crash between a Hyundai i30 and a BMW M sport crashed into each other just after 21:00 on Thursday on Queensferry Road at Barnton junction.
The drivers were treated for minor injuries. Drivers were diverted from the scene.