Bomb maker targeted fish company

Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Stephen Cannon admitted making the explosive devices at his flat in Armadale

A man turned his flat into a bomb factory to launch a "campaign of terror" against a Livingston fish firm.

Stephen Cannon, 39, admitted making incendiary devices from fireworks and potassium carbonate at his Barbauchlaw Avenue flat in Armadale, West Lothian.

Livingston Sheriff Court heard his intention was to target employees from Ruskim Seafoods after a dispute with one of its directors.

Cannon is yet to be sentenced for the offences committed in 2016.

The court was told that officers raided Cannon's flat on 14 June and discovered "potentially explosive and flammable materials".

'Reckless and dangerous'

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was called to the property after police said they would have caused considerable damage if they had exploded.

Det Insp Steven Bertram said: "Stephen Cannon's actions were reckless and dangerous and could easily have caused burns or other injuries.

"As it is, he is responsible for damage to property and causing fear and alarm to the residents in Dechmont, who he targeted."

Cannon admitted making the devices on numerous occasions and testing them in nearby woods.

Livingston Sheriff Court also heard that he filmed the explosions and instructed others in how to make, prepare and use the improvised devices.

He admitted committing the offences between 27 April and 5 June last year at his home and elsewhere in Scotland.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch deferred sentence on Cannon for background reports.