Woman trapped in car after crash with bus in Fife

A914 Pic: Jim Welsh

Firefighters are trying to free a woman from a car following a crash involving a bus in Fife.

The accident happened on the A914 at Drumoig near Leuchars.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said they had no reports of casualties from the bus.

