Woman trapped in car after crash with bus in Fife
- 31 May 2017
Firefighters are trying to free a woman from a car following a crash involving a bus in Fife.
The accident happened on the A914 at Drumoig near Leuchars.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said they had no reports of casualties from the bus.