Cyclist knocked down by minibus in Edinburgh city centre

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a minibus in Edinburgh city centre.

The 24-year-old woman was hit on Princes Street, at its junction with Lothian Road, at about 08:30.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Local road closures and diversion are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area while road policing officers continue their inquiries."

The woman is being treated in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.