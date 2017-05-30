Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Body found floating in water beside Portobello beach

Portobello beach Image copyright Google

A body has been found floating in the water at an Edinburgh seafront.

The discovery was made at about 14:00 on Monday at the Seafield end of Portobello beach.

Police are trying to establish the man's identity.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites