Body found floating in water beside Portobello beach
- 30 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found floating in the water at an Edinburgh seafront.
The discovery was made at about 14:00 on Monday at the Seafield end of Portobello beach.
Police are trying to establish the man's identity.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.