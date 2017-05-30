Body found in hotel swimming pool near Edinburgh Airport
- 30 May 2017
A man has been found dead in the swimming pool of a hotel near Edinburgh Airport.
The 29-year-old's body was discovered at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Eastfield Road on Saturday at about 19:25.
Emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious."
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.