Body found in hotel swimming pool near Edinburgh Airport

A man has been found dead in the swimming pool of a hotel near Edinburgh Airport.

The 29-year-old's body was discovered at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Eastfield Road on Saturday at about 19:25.

Emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.