Driver injured in hit-and-run on A92 in Fife

A driver has been treated in hospital for a back injury following a hit-and-run in Fife.

The crash happened on the west bound carriageway of the A92 between Kirkcaldy west and Lochgelly on Monday at about 04:30.

The injured driver, who was in a grey Citroen Xsara, was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A white vehicle which was involved in the collision then drove off. Police are appealing for witnesses.

The A92 was closed for about 90 minutes.

Insp Ian Flynn, of Police Scotland, said: "A man was injured in this collision and we would like to hear from anyone who saw it and who has information that can assist us with our investigation."