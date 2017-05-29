Man charged with murder after death in Edinburgh street
- 29 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in an Edinburgh street.
Jaymie Stuart Hall suffered a number of serious injuries during a disturbance in Dumbryden Gardens, Wester Hailes, at about 21:25 on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.