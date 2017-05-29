Man charged with murder after death in Edinburgh street

Image caption Police were called to the scene of a disturbance in Wester Hailes

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in an Edinburgh street.

Jaymie Stuart Hall suffered a number of serious injuries during a disturbance in Dumbryden Gardens, Wester Hailes, at about 21:25 on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.