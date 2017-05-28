Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police investigate suspicious death in Edinburgh

A 35-year-old man has died after being discovered with serious injuries in an Edinburgh street.

The man was found in Dumbryden Gardens at 21:25 on Saturday. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Police are treating his death as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: "Additional officers will be in the local area as inquiries continue." Anyone with information should contact police.

