Police investigate suspicious death in Edinburgh
- 28 May 2017
A 35-year-old man has died after being discovered with serious injuries in an Edinburgh street.
The man was found in Dumbryden Gardens at 21:25 on Saturday. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.
Police are treating his death as suspicious.
A police spokeswoman said: "Additional officers will be in the local area as inquiries continue." Anyone with information should contact police.