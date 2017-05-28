Man seriously assaulted by youths in Burntisland

A man was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted by a group of male and female youths in Fife.

The 33-year-old suffered serious facial injuries during the attack, which took place at about 22:00 on Friday in the vicinity of Dick Crescent, Burntisland.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, but was released following treatment.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who recorded the incident on mobile phones.