Barack Obama due in Edinburgh for charity fundraiser

Former US president Barack Obama is due in Edinburgh later to address philanthropy and business leaders at a charity event.

The dinner at the EICC is thought to be one of his first major addresses since his term as president came to an end.

Tickets for a table of 10 at the event are understood to have cost about £5,000.

All of the cash raised will be split between children's charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation.

Security is expected to be tight in Edinburgh as police step up resources around major events in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Comedian Kevin Bridges, singer Annie Lennox and Scottish band Texas will provide entertainment at the event and young people will also be involved.

Thirteen-year-old Mila Stricevic, from Glasgow, will read a poem after winning a schools competition.

Harry Potter prize

And schools have been taking part in a competition to win a table for 10 at the event.

Auction prizes include two walk-on parts in the next Fantastic Beasts film from the Harry Potter franchise, and the naming rights to the Gleneagles Hotel American bar.

The event at the EICC in Morrison Street is being organised by The Hunter Foundation.

The charity was set up by leading businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

The Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors including Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney to come to Scotland.

Last year, Leonardo DiCaprio travelled to Edinburgh to speak at the Scottish Business Awards at the EICC.

Announcing Barack Obama's visit in April, Sir Tom said: "From the south side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.

"We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event."