Man charged over three-car fatal crash near Edinburgh

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal road accident on the southern outskirts of Edinburgh where a couple died.

Jenna Tindall, 29, and Marc Edwards, 26, both from Dundee, were pronounced dead at the scene on the A68 in Midlothian, near the Edinburgh City Bypass, at 03:15 on Friday 8 July 2016.

It happened on the A68 between Salters Road and the Millerhill junction.

The 29-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

The crash was between a Vauxhall Corsa, Vivaro van and Mercedes C Class.