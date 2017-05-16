Man charged over three-car fatal crash near Edinburgh
A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal road accident on the southern outskirts of Edinburgh where a couple died.
Jenna Tindall, 29, and Marc Edwards, 26, both from Dundee, were pronounced dead at the scene on the A68 in Midlothian, near the Edinburgh City Bypass, at 03:15 on Friday 8 July 2016.
It happened on the A68 between Salters Road and the Millerhill junction.
The 29-year-old will appear in court at a later date.
The crash was between a Vauxhall Corsa, Vivaro van and Mercedes C Class.