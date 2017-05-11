Man sought over indecent act in Glenrothes wood

Image copyright Google

A man seen committing an indecent act on a path in a wood in a Fife town is being sought by police.

The incident happened in Western Avenue, near Leslie Roundabout, in Glenrothes at about 17:10 on Tuesday.

He is white, in his 20s, tall, of slim build and was wearing a grey hooded zip-up jacket, baggy dark-coloured jeans and had a black rucksack.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses including two female joggers.

Det Con Andy Mitchell, of Police Scotland, said: "We're appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident, and who may be able to help, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We're particularly eager to trace two females in their late 20s who were seen jogging, and a teenage male who is described as 16-17 years old and was wearing a burgundy-coloured zip-up top.

"Anyone with any other information which can assist or who recognises the man's description is also urged to come forward."