Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over indecent assault in Dunfermline park

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent assault in Fife.

A 24-year-old woman was attacked in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, at about 13:10 on Sunday 30 April.

The arrested man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites