Scooter rider killed in crash on A914 near Kettlebridge

A 46-year-old man has died after crashing his scooter on a Fife road.

The man, who was riding a yellow Piaggio Vespa, died at the scene of the accident on the A914 near Kettlebridge at 10:50 on Sunday. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for about four-and-a-half hours while accident investigators worked at the scene.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Sgt Ewan Pearce, of Glenrothes road policing department, said: "This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

"The scooter is a very distinctive yellow and I would urge anyone who saw it prior to the incident or was on the A914 near to Kettlebridge around this time and witnessed the collision to contact us immediately."

