Police linking two indecent assaults in Cowdenbeath

Police are linking two indecent assaults that took place in Cowdenbeath, Fife, within hours of each other.

In the first incident, a 35-year-old woman was walking on Stenhouse Street at about 17:45 on Friday when she was approached from behind and assaulted.

The suspect ran along Stenhouse Street.

The second attack happened as the 31-year-old victim walked from the High Street onto Broad Street at about 21:15. The man ran towards Natal Place.

The suspect was described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, of skinny build and was wearing a black hooded top covering his face and black tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a black rucksack, believed to be made by Nike.

Det Insp Keiran Marsh, from Dunfermline CID, said: "Neither victim was injured during these incidents, but both were left understandably shaken and distressed as result.

"The description provided of the suspects and the location of each assault leads us to believe the same male is responsible and anyone with information that can help us identify this individual should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with information relating to either assault is also urged to get in touch."