Benidorm death: Husband in tribute to 'best friend'

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty with her husband, Adam Maxwell

The husband of a woman who died following a hen party in Spain has described her as his best friend and said he will never stop missing her.

Kirsty Maxwell from Livingston, West Lothian died on Saturday in Benidorm.

Adam Maxwell also thanked her friends for raising more than £30,000 to bring her body home.

A British man was arrested over her death, but later released by Spanish authorities.

Mrs Maxwell's body is understood to have been found near the swimming pool at the Apartamentos Payma.

A crowdfunding page was set up by her friend Carolynn Simpson and initially had a target of £10,000, but it has since raised more than three times that amount with pledges received for £30,940.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Maxwell's body was found at the Apartamentos Payma on Saturday

Posting on the JustGiving page, Kirsty's husband Adam Maxwell said: "I cannot thank you all enough for helping me and the family get our beautiful girl home.

"The amount of support shown is a true testament to Kirsty's character and how many people's lives she touched.

"I know anyone that has come into contact with Kirsty over the years would struggle not to love and adore her.

"Kirsty was my wife, my best friend and my world. I will never stop missing her."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are supporting the family of British woman following her death on 29 April."