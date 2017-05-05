Forth Road Bridge closed northbound due to crash
The Forth Road Bridge was closed northbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car.
It happened at 08:25 when it is understood an HGV and another vehicle collided between lanes.
The vehicles were recovered from the bridge and it has since reopened.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a woman was being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.