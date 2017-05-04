Fife landlord given first disqualification order

A disqualification order against a Fife private landlord has been granted - the first to be agreed by a Scottish court.

The man, understood to be Mohammed Murtaza, 47, from Kirkcaldy, was convicted for continuing as a landlord after his registration was refused.

He was found guilty on 27 April of breaching the Antisocial Behaviour (Scotland) Act 2004, and the Housing (Scotland) Act 2006.

He was fined £500 and banned as a private landlord for 12 months.

Sheriff Gilchrist said it was "a flagrant breach of legislation".

The landlord had previously been convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in November 2014 for failing to comply with his private landlord duties under the Antisocial Behaviour etc (Scotland) Act 2004 and for being in breach of Gas Safety (Installation & Use) Regulations 1998.

He had six convictions with fines of £540.

He was refused entry onto Fife's landlord register, as a result of the convictions, in June 2015, making it a criminal offence for him to rent out a residential property in Fife.

John Mills, Fife Council's head of housing said: "A significant proportion of private landlords are of good character and comply with the law, however, there are some who act unlawfully.

"The outcome of this particular case sends a clear message to private landlords in Fife that the council will continue to take all appropriate action to protect tenants and improve property standards in the private sector."