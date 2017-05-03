Police warning over social media rapist posts

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption An E-fit image of a man police want to speak to in connection with the rape

Police are warning against people posting names on social media of men they think are the Armadale rapist as they fear it could put them in danger.

Police Scotland said it had taken action over names posted on Twitter in relation to the rape of a jogger near the Speedway Racetrack on Tuesday 25 April.

An E-fit image of the suspect has been issued.

Police returned to the attack site, one week later, on Tuesday.

Detectives stopped 90 vehicles to ask drivers if they had been in the area the week before when the attack on the 32-year-old happened.

Vehicles and pedestrians on the Bathgate Road (A89) were stopped at the junction with Armadale racetrack.

Police also stopped cars and people at Lower Bathville Road near its junction with Mallace Avenue and in the wooded area to the east of Armadale racetrack.

The rapist is a white man, about 40 years old, with large ears and dark or black wavy hair.

He was wearing a black woollen jacket, black jeans and royal blue trainers. He is believed to speak with a Scottish accent.

Det Supt Pat Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "What has been clear since the start of this investigation is that the local Armadale community is extremely willing to assist with our inquiries and ensure that the male responsible is caught and removed from our streets.

"I would like to thank all of those who have provided us with information over the past week. This all plays a vital role in helping us solve this crime.

"Anyone who has yet to come forward, but who believes they may have seen anything suspicious in or around the racetrack last Tuesday, or who recognises the description of the suspect, should contact us immediately.

"At this time I would also like to urge the public to exercise caution when commenting on this inquiry on social media and refrain from posting anything that could put others at risk of harm. If you think you know something that would be of use to us, then please get in touch directly."