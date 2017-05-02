Isabella Jackson admits Theresa May death threat

Image copyright George McLuskie

A 72-year-old woman has admitted sending death threats to Theresa May.

Isabella Jackson also pleaded guilty to making bomb threat to Harrods, London's Kings Cross Station and Edinburgh Airport and sending white powder labelled as "death" to police.

She previously served a two-year jail term for threatening to blow up a plane carrying then-President Barack Obama.

Jackson, from Buckhaven, Fife, admitted a series of charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch deferred sentence until later this month for social work background reports and remanded Jackson in custody.

The pensioner pleaded guilty on indictment to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards Theresa May on 24 November 2014 and towards Fife Police between 4 January and 17 January this year.

She further admitted sending a bomb threat to Harrods, Kings Cross Station and Edinburgh Airport on 4 January this year and a charge under the Communications Act committed on 10 September 2015.

On 24 November 2014 Jackson sent an e-mail from her home in Buckhaven to aides of then-Home Secretary Theresa May.

In it, she threatened to kill the now prime minister.

Bomb threats

An allegation she sent images and details of bombs, explosives and violence in a string of other emails was deleted by the prosecution.

Then on 4 January this year, Jackson - who was at the time on bail for the Theresa May threats charges - made the bomb threats against Harrods, Kings Cross Station and Edinburgh Airport.

Shortly after the bomb threats, Jackson sent a package by post to the Levenmouth CID office in Sea Road, Methil, Fife.

In it, she sent a packet of white powder and a card with the word "death" written on it.

That sparked a major incident following receipt of the suspicious package.

Jackson had not guilty pleas to charges that she made bomb threats against US Embassies in Paris and London accepted by the Crown.

She had been released on bail with conditions not to go within 100 yards of Harrods or any diplomatic or consulate premises anywhere in the world, or to approach or contact Theresa May or her aides, as well as other conditions about her use of computers.

US Embassy in Paris

Charges that she twice breached that order were also dropped.

In 2013 Jackson was given a two-year prison sentence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after sending email threats to the US Embassy in London claiming there was a bomb on a US airplane and that President Obama "was to be killed".

In the emails, sent from her home in the Methil area, she threatened US Embassy staff that there were to be explosions at the building in the London's Grosvenor Square.

She further claimed that there was a bomb aboard a US plane, and that the President of the United States, Barack Obama, was to be killed.

Jackson later sent letters through the regular post, again containing "threats to cause explosions there".

The emails were written between 16 March and 7 July 2011.

Almost six months later she later sent similar emails to the US Embassy in Paris.

The court was told she sent threats that there was a bomb in the premises, located on Avenue Gabriel, just off the Champs Elysee and yards from the Place de la Concorde.