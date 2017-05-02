Police to revisit rape site near Armadale Speedway track one week on

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption An E-fit image of a man police want to speak to in connection with the rape

Police have released an E-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape near a speedway racetrack in West Lothian.

It comes as officers prepare to revisit the scene of the attack on a 32-year-old woman in Armadale one week on.

The woman was punched in the face and knocked to the ground before being sexually assaulted at about 21:00 on Tuesday 25 April.

Detectives will return to the scene between 20:00 and 22:00.

Vehicles and pedestrians on the Bathgate Road (A89) will be stopped at the junction with Armadale racetrack.

Police will also be stopping cars and people at Lower Bathville Road near its junction with Mallace Avenue and in the wooded area to the east of Armadale racetrack.

The rapist a white man, about 40 years old, with large ears and dark or black wavy hair.

He was wearing a black woollen jacket, black jeans and royal blue navy trainers. He is believed to speak with a Scottish accent.

Det Supt Pat Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "One week on from this horrific sexual assault, we will be in the area to capture any information members of the public can provide with a view to identifying the individual responsible.

"The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers and so we are hopeful that someone may have information relevant to our investigation."