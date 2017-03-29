Opening of Queensferry Crossing delayed until summer
- 29 March 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
The new Queensferry Crossing will not open until between mid-July and the end of August, it has been revealed.
The opening has been delayed further due to "adverse weather conditions".
Economy Secretary Keith Brown told MSPs that the bridge's contractors had indicated that strong winds had affected the estimated completion date.
The bridge was originally due to open in December but bad weather had already delayed the completion date until May.