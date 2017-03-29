Fife fires 'were attempted murder'

Deliberate fires at two properties in Fife which left one teenager seriously injured are being treated by police as attempted murder.

Both the blazes were started on Tuesday night in Glenrothes.

The first, at a property in Alexander Road, was reported at 23:30. The fire services were alerted to the second fire in Adrian Road at 23:40.

Police said several people were in both properties at the time. A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital.

Both fires were brought under control by Scottish Fire and Rescue.

The 16-year-old was in the property on Adrian Road. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

'Potentially fatal'

An investigation is under way and police said they were also following "several positive lines of inquiry".

Det Ch Insp Scott Cunningham said: "This incident is being treated as attempted murder and showed a blatant disregard for the safety of a number of people and children within the local community.

"There is a significant resource from local and national policing dedicated to this investigation and we are progressing several positive lines of inquiry.

"There is absolutely no doubt that this fire could have potentially been fatal as there were several people within both properties at the time."

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Cunningham said police are particularly interested in talking to local residents who have private CCTV.