Edinburgh's Ross Bandstand: Architects shortlisted

The seven architects shortlisted to design the replacement of Edinburgh's Ross Bandstand have been named.

They will compete to design the £25m project in Princes Street Gardens with the winner due to be announced in August this year.

Firms from the UK, Europe, the USA and Japan will produce their final designs, which go on display this summer.

The 140-year-old Ross Fountain will be refurbished and visitor facilities added to the gardens.

City hotelier Norman Springford revealed last year he was willing to pay for the redevelopment of the 80-year-old venue in West Princes Street Gardens.

The benefactor teamed up with City of Edinburgh Council to form a steering group to develop the plans.

The Ross Bandstand was developed as a venue in 1935 and has a capacity of 2,400.

The original facility dates back to 1877 and was gifted to Edinburgh by William Henry Ross, chairman of the Distillers Company Ltd.