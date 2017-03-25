Woman robbed at knifepoint in own home in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was robbed at her home in Moreland View, in the East Craigs area of Edinburgh

Police are hunting two men who robbed a woman at knifepoint in her own home.

Officers said the woman was "unhurt but obviously shaken" by the unprovoked incident at 19:50 on Friday.

The men forced their way into the woman's home in Moreland View, before wielding a knife and demanding money.

Det Insp Paul Grainger said such attacks were rare but "high visibility" police patrols would be carried out in the area in a bid to reassure the public.

He appealed for help in tracing the men.

One was wearing joggers and a grey jumper with a logo on it. He was of medium build.

Det Insp Grainger said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a woman in her own home and we are keen to trace anyone who saw anything unusual in the area on Friday evening or has any information which may assist us with the inquiry.

"Attacks of this nature, on a person in their own home, are extremely rare and are treated with the utmost seriousness when they do occur.

"There will be a high visibility presence in the area to reassure the public."