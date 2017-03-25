Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Ten arrests as counter protests held in Edinburgh

Police at protest in Edinburgh

Ten people have been arrested after demonstrations in Hunters Square and on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Unite Against Fascism Scotland said about 400 protestors turned out for a rally against a "white pride march" which was attended by about 40 people.

Police Scotland said three of the arrests related to religiously-aggravated offences, with the others for minor public order offences.

A spokesman said the protests "on the whole passed off peacefully".

