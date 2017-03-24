Men jailed for shopkeeper machete attack in Edinburgh

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam McMeechan pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted robbery

A thief who hacked at a shopkeeper's head with a machete during a robbery bid at an Edinburgh shop has been jailed for more than eight years.

Liam McMeechan, 23, left Tahir Ahmed with a fractured skull following the raid at A&A newsagents in South Trinity Road on 12 August 2016.

Mr Ahmed, who feared he was going to die, had tried to fight off McMeechan.

Earlier, McMeechan pleaded guilty to assaulting the shopkeeper to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Accomplice David Allan, 50, admitted to a charge of attempted robbery and was jailed for 32 months at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Boyd jailed McMeechan for seven years - but he must first serve 414 days from a previous sentence.

The judge said McMeechan, who has a string of robbery convictions, was a "considerable menace".

McMeechan will also be supervised for two years on his release.

Mr Ahmed needed 14 staples for serious head wounds and has been left scarred for life.