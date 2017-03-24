Police probe link between Kirkcaldy pills and boy's illness

Police are investigating whether purple pills found in Fife are connected to a case in which a teenage boy fell ill.

The 14-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday after becoming unwell.

A day later, police recovered unidentified purple tablets at an address in the town which they say were bought online.

They are trying to establish if the pills and the boy's illness are linked and have appealed for information.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The tablets, which were purchased online, are small, round and purple-coloured pills, and are yet to be identified.

"Anyone who thinks they have taken one of these is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish if the discovery of these pills and the boy's illness are linked.

"If you have further information about these tablets, please contact Police Scotland."