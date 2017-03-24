Four in hospital after flat fire in Whitburn

Four people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a flat in West Lothian.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Whitedalehead Road, Whitburn, at around 19:40 on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they gave four casualties oxygen therapy. They were then taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston by ambulance.

They fire was extinguished and the scene was made safe within an hour.