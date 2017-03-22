Edinburgh transformed ahead of filming The Avengers

Edinburgh city centre is being transformed ahead of filming for The Avengers next movie.

A large area containing a green screen behind platform two in Waverley station has been cordoned off and Cockburn Street has been shut until 28 March.

Shop signs are being removed and painted in Cockburn Street and a huge crane is being used as a platform for cameras to shoot from the air.

There are cables running down Fishmarket Close to Waverley station.