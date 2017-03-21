Green MSP Andy Wightman being sued for defamation

Green MSP Andy Wightman is being sued for defamation following comments he made on his blog.

The prominent land reform campaigner has been served with a court summons seeking damages of £750,000.

The writ has been served by legal agents acting on behalf of Wildcat Haven Enterprises CIC, which sells plots of land to help fund conservation projects.

The Lothians MSP said he intended to crowdfund to defend the legal action.