Toddler assaulted on board train from Edinburgh Waverley

A toddler has been assaulted on a train Edinburgh Waverley to Peterborough.

Police Scotland have issued a CCTV picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident on Sunday 12 February.

It happened on board the Virgin East Coast service on the 16:00 from Edinburgh.

The white man, is 5ft 10in, in his late 30s and of a large build. He has short black spiked hair and was wearing glasses, a black and white polo shirt.

He was also wearing a dark coloured jacket, a thick metal chain around his neck, dark grey jeans and white trainers.

He has a tattoo on his right arm and has a North East English accent.

Anyone who recognises him is being urged to contact the police.