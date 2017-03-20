John McCulloch jailed for abusing children

A retired engineer from West Lothian who abused two young children has been jailed for six and a half years.

John McCulloch, 69, attacked the boy and girl in the 1970s and 80s.

He was convicted after one of his victims went to the police because publicity over other sex cases brought back memories of her ordeal.

McCulloch, from Bathgate, admitted five abuse charges including indecent assault at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Lord Beckett told McCulloch he was guilty of "corrupting conduct" that caused "profound damage".

Anatomy textbooks

The judge said the victims had described how they suffered in "articulate and measured statements" provided to the court.

He went on: "Such is the gravity, there is no alternative to a substantial sentence of imprisonment."

McCulloch began abusing the young boy when he was aged five in the late 70s.

The attacks continued and McCulloch also molested a young girl, who was aged about seven when the abuse began.

The pensioner claimed he would "teach" her about her body and showed her anatomy textbooks.

McCulloch warned her not to tell anyone claiming other people would be "prudish".

The court heard the victim was preyed upon - almost daily - until she was 16.

In the years that followed, she was "increasingly troubled" by what happened.

The court heard this was "heightened" when McCulloch wrote her a "letter of apology".

However, it was only in 2015 - following publicity about other sex abuse cases - that she went to police after "thinking about her own experiences".

The other victim - who had only told his wife of his ordeal - was later traced and also revealed what had happened.