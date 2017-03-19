Man seriously hurt in glass attack in Linlithgow pub

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place inside The Crown Arms in Linlithgow

A 33-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked with a glass in a West Lothian pub.

Police said the man was struck several times before being pushed to the ground and kicked.

The attacked happened inside The Crown Arms in High Street, Linlithgow, shortly after 18:00 on Saturday.

The suspect is described as having a tanned complexion, with short dark hair, stubble, of slight build and 5ft 8in tall.

'Unprovoked attack'

He was wearing a short-sleeved purple polo shirt, a hip-length cream-coloured Burberry overcoat, jeans and black boots.

He was seen in the company of around three other men at the time of the assault.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Livingston CID, said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack which has left the victim with a painful facial injury that will cause permanent scarring.

"We're asking anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who may have seen him in the area of the High Street on Saturday evening, to get in touch."