Man charged over cyclist's death in Kirkcaldy
- 18 March 2017
A 54-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision with a cyclist in Fife.
Gary Christie, from Cupar, was cycling on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy, when he was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on 1 November 2016.
The 38-year-old died at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh two weeks later.
The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on 13 April.