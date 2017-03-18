Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over cyclist's death in Kirkcaldy

A 54-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision with a cyclist in Fife.

Gary Christie, from Cupar, was cycling on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy, when he was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on 1 November 2016.

The 38-year-old died at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh two weeks later.

The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on 13 April.

