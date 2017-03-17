Man in court over baby Hayley Davidson's death

A man has made his first public court appearance charged with the murder of a baby girl in Fife.

Gordon McKay, 37, is accused of killing five-month old Hayley Davidson.

It is claimed on various occasions between the day Hayley was born on 9 September 2015 and 14 February 2016 Mr McKay assaulted her in Buckhaven.

It includes allegations he did "bend and compress" the baby's body and bite her. He pleaded not guilty during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

It is further said Mr McKay repeatedly shook Hayley and "by means to the prosecutor unknown" inflicted trauma and violence on her head and body.

The murder accusation states the child was left so severely injured that she died in hospital on 17 February.

Mr McKay, also of Buckhaven, faces a second charge of possessing cannabis.

Ronnie Renucci, defending, lodged a special defence of incrimination in connection with the murder charge.

The advocate said he was not ready for a trial to be set.

Judge Lord Beckett instead set a further hearing due to take place in June. Mr McKay was bailed.