No punishment for man who raped girl, 12

Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency

A man who admitted rape after having sex with a 12 year-old girl has walked free from court.

Daniel Cieslak, 21, had believed the girl - who he met in a taxi queue in Edinburgh in July 2015 - was 16. He burst into tears when police later revealed her true age.

The judge, Lady Scott, said she was taking the "wholly exceptional decision" not to sentence Cieslak.

Instead, she gave him an absolute discharge at the High Court in Glasgow.

She said: "I do not consider there is any need for, or public interest in, punishment. To do so would in my view be disproportionate given the nature of the criminal culpability here."

Cieslak had earlier pleaded guilty to the rape charge.