Man jailed for raping 11-year-old girl in car

A man has been jailed for raping an 11-year-old girl in his car near her home.

Ross Muir, 36, claimed the girl had pretended to be older when they made contact through social media.

He picked her up outside her house in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh and drove around before returning close to the scene and attacking her.

Muir, of Monktonhall, denied the charge but was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh. Sentence was deferred and he was remanded in custody.

A DNA match to Muir was found on samples taken from the girl's body and clothing after the attack, which took place on 10 or 11 October last year.

Following Muir's conviction, Det Chf Insp Martin MacLean said: "This was a harrowing incident for the young victim, the effects of which are likely to be borne by her for the rest of her life.

"I would like to commend her courage in coming forward and in giving evidence against Muir which has helped to secure this conviction.

"This was a painstaking investigation which secured damning forensic evidence against Muir and highlights the dangers present with modern communications technology."