Family 'devastated' after man's death in Edinburgh

The family of a man who died after being found with serious injuries in an Edinburgh flat have said they are "are utterly devastated".

Colin Skilbeck, 41, from Edinburgh, was found at an address in Gibson Terrace on Sunday, having suffered a serious injury.

Police Scotland want to hear from anyone who was in the street between 20:00 and 21:00 that day.

Mr Skilbeck's family said: "We are utterly devastated at Colin's death."

They added: "We are are still trying to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with us.

"All of us loved Colin dearly and his passing will leave a huge hole in all of our lives.

"To all of those who have already come forward to provide comforting words and support, we are extremely grateful."

Det Insp Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries into Colin's death are continuing and we remain keen to hear from anyone who was in Gibson Terrace or the surrounding area between 20:00 and 21:00 on Sunday 12 March.

"Anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police immediately."

Three people arrested following Mr Skilbeck's death have been released pending further inquiries.