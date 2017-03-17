Fate of Monarch of the Glen painting to be decided

Image copyright National Galleries Scotland

The fate of Sir Edwin Landseer's iconic Monarch of the Glen painting is due to be decided.

A deadline to raise £4m to prevent the work being auctioned is due to pass on Friday.

The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) launched the fundraising bid in February after current owners Diageo announced their intention to sell.

The work, which features a Highlands stag, has been in private or corporate ownership since it was painted in 1851.

However, for the past 17 years it has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh while on loan from Diageo.

'Layers of meaning'

Donations totalling £3.25m were given to the campaign by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Art Fund earlier this year, leaving campaigners just £750,000 to raise.

The NGS is due to announce the outcome of the fundraising drive at midday.

Diageo announced its intention to sell the painting in November, leading to speculation it could fetch in excess of £10m on the global art market.

The drinks firm later agreed to reduce its selling price from £8m to £4m to help it remain in public view in Scotland.

The Monarch of the Glen features a red deer stag with 12 points on its antlers, making it a "royal stag". The scene is thought to be set in Glen Affric.

The NGS described the oil painting as "an important Victorian picture that has taken on various layers of meaning, which include its use in advertising and as a Romantic emblem of the Highlands of Scotland."