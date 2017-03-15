Firefighters rescue man trapped under tree near Burntisland

Firefighters have rescued a man who was trapped by a tree which fell on him as he cut it down.

The man was working with his father when the tree fell and pinned him by the legs.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Stenhouse Reservoir, outside Burntisland in Fife, at around 19:10.

By the time they arrived, the man's father had used a chainsaw to cut part of the tree away to relieve pressure on his son's legs.

Firefighters then removed the rest of the tree and carried the man to safety.

He was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy suffering from bruising and grazing to his lower back.