Man charged after lorry blown over on Forth Road Bridge

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a lorry overturned in high winds on the Forth Road Bridge.

The bridge was closed on Tuesday in both directions for several hours until the vehicle was removed.

The 56-year-old is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court later.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 14:50 while the bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles amid 50mph winds.

The lorry was righted at about 17:00, and escorted off the bridge an hour later.

Both carriageways had been closed over fears the trailer could move in high winds.

No-one was injured in the incident.