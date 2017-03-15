Man charged after lorry blown over on Forth Road Bridge
A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a lorry overturned in high winds on the Forth Road Bridge.
The bridge was closed on Tuesday in both directions for several hours until the vehicle was removed.
The 56-year-old is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court later.
Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 14:50 while the bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles amid 50mph winds.
The lorry was righted at about 17:00, and escorted off the bridge an hour later.
Both carriageways had been closed over fears the trailer could move in high winds.
No-one was injured in the incident.