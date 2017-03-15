Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged after lorry blown over on Forth Road Bridge

Lorry overturned on Forth Road Bridge Image copyright Traffic Scotland
Image caption The incident happened during high winds

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a lorry overturned in high winds on the Forth Road Bridge.

The bridge was closed on Tuesday in both directions for several hours until the vehicle was removed.

The 56-year-old is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court later.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 14:50 while the bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles amid 50mph winds.

The lorry was righted at about 17:00, and escorted off the bridge an hour later.

Both carriageways had been closed over fears the trailer could move in high winds.

No-one was injured in the incident.
Image caption The bridge was closed in both directions amid fears the wind could move the trailer

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites