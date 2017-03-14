Man and women released after being arrested over Edinburgh death

Image caption Emergency services, including armed police, were called to a flat in Gibson Terrace

Three people arrested following the death of a man in Edinburgh have been released pending further inquiries.

The 41-year-old man was found with serious injuries at a flat in Gibson Terrace on Sunday.

Ambulance crews treated him at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man and two women aged 34 and 39 were detained by police and were due to appear in court on Tuesday. However they were released from custody and did not appear.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 36-year-old man and two women aged 34 and 39 in connection with an alleged incident in Edinburgh on March 12 2017.

"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, they were liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."