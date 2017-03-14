Overturned lorry closes Forth Road Bridge

Image caption The bridge has been closed in both directions amid fears the wind could move the trailer

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed after a lorry overturned in high winds.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 14:50 while the bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles amid 50mph winds.

The lorry is currently blocking the northbound carriageway, although both lanes have been closed over fears the trailer could be moved by the wind.

No-one has been injured. Police are advising drivers to avoid the bridge and find alternative routes.

Bridge operators are urging any motorists stuck on the bridge to remain in their vehicles.

They said: "Our team is on site assessing the situation - we'll get the lorry removed as soon as it is safe to do so."

It is understood the lorry crashed near the North Tower, close to where another truck crashed in January.

'Warning signs'

Then the bridge was shut for more than 19 hours after an HGV was blown from the northbound onto the southbound carriageway.

The 54-year-old driver of the lorry involved in that incident was charged with dangerous driving. A hearing on that case is due to take place on Wednesday at Edinburgh Sherriff Court.

Traffic is currently queuing northbound from Spur and southbound from Masterton on the M90.

Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption The lorry overturned on the Forth Road Bridge

Traffic is being diverted to the A985 Kincardine Bridge, however drivers face significant queues.

Police Scotland said: "Police in Fife are in attendance on the Forth Road Bridge after a high-sided vehicle overturned on the north bound carriageway.

"The incident happened around 14:50 on Tuesday 14th March.

"As a result the bridge is closed in both directions and will be for some time to allow recovery of the vehicle.

"Warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."