Edinburgh College lecturers call off planned strike

Lecturers at Edinburgh College have agreed to call off a planned strike following a dispute relating to a former member of staff.

The EIS union said its members had reached an agreement in principle with the college which was "to the satisfaction of all parties".

Members of the union had claimed a colleague had been "sacked unfairly via a flawed disciplinary process".

They had been due to walk out on Thursday.

Edinburgh College principal Annette Bruton said: "I welcome the positive outcome from the very helpful discussions we have had today and look forward to the benefits that an agreement to improve industrial relations and partnership working will bring for the students and staff of Edinburgh College."

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "We have had a constructive round of discussions that have resolved the issues regarding our member.

"We have also agreed a plan for future partnership working to the benefit of staff and students."